5 Dec 2023
Although the latest was recorded outside the original restriction zone, officials say there is no evidence of the virus circulating among the midge population.
Animal movement restrictions have been extended after two new cases of bluetongue were confirmed in Kent, taking the total there so far to seven.
A new temporary control zone (TCZ) has been declared in the north-east of the county after an affected animal in a case detected yesterday (4 December) was found grazing on land outside the original TCZ declared following the discovery of the first case last month.
A further infection was confirmed this afternoon (5 December) and the new TCZ covers parts of the Canterbury, Dover, Folkestone and Hythe and Thanet districts.
An update from Defra said: “Following active surveillance of premises linked to cases within the 10km temporary control zone (TCZ), a further case of bluetongue serotype 3 in cattle has been identified.
“This animal was, until recently, grazing on a premises outside the TCZ. This brings the total number of cases to six. As a result, the TCZ has been extended.
“The animal will be humanely culled to reduce the risk of onward transmission. There is no evidence that there is circulating virus in the midge population. Surveillance is ongoing.”
All of the Kent cases so far are the BTV-3 strain of the virus, which officials have previously warned poses a greater concern because of the lack of available vaccines.
More than 5,700 BTV-3 incidents have so far been recorded in the Netherlands since the disease was first detected there in September.
Cases have also been reported in Belgium and Germany, while the BTV-8 strain is also reported to be circulating in southern France.
Bluetongue is a notifiable disease and any suspicion that the virus is present in England must be immediately reported to the APHA by telephoning on 0300 020 0301.
Update: this article was updated at 5:20pm on 5 December to include the latest case.