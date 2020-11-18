Disappointed

Speaking after the Commons session Dr Hudson added: “While I am glad that the Government recommitted itself to high food production and animal welfare standards, and confirmed that a limited list of certain products will remain illegal after 1 January 2021, I am disappointed that the minister felt unable to say that the Government would go further by including specific chapters in future trade deals that would clearly outline which products would be unacceptable to the UK from an animal welfare and food production standpoint.