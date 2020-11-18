18 Nov 2020
“I will continue to apply pressure to the Government on this issue as, unfortunately... it is still reluctant to spell out what exactly we will not accept as part of any trade deals” – MP Neil Hudson.
Neil Hudson (left).
MP and qualified vet Neil Hudson has urged the Government to make it clear exactly which products will be acceptable to the UK in any future trade deals.
The MP for Penrith and The Border welcomed Government reassurances that products such as chlorine-washed chicken and hormone-injected beef will remain illegal in the UK post-Brexit, but also called for more clarity around other imported products that do not meet UK welfare standards.
Dr Hudson highlighted his concerns in an urgent question to the Department for International Trade in the House of Commons on the proposed parliamentary scrutiny of future Continuity Trade Agreements.
He said: “…would my right honourable friend agree with me that writing specific unacceptable products such as these and other products such as ractopamine fed pork, excessive use of antimicrobials or use of growth promoters into specific agricultural chapters in trade deals would be a sensible and practical way of ensuring high standards are encouraged globally?
“And would he agree that this makes it clear to both parties in trade deals that these products are not going to be traded, allowing other acceptable products to be encouraged and thus driving up animal welfare standards globally?”
In response, the Minister of State for Trade Policy Greg Hands said: “Can I be clear to him that we remain absolutely committed to our high food safety and environmental animal welfare standards that he and I fought the last General Election on; we have ensured that the law offers the protections for the existing standards that they will remain in place under the European Union Withdrawal Act 2018.
“The products that he mentioned will remain illegal after 1 January.”
Speaking after the Commons session Dr Hudson added: “While I am glad that the Government recommitted itself to high food production and animal welfare standards, and confirmed that a limited list of certain products will remain illegal after 1 January 2021, I am disappointed that the minister felt unable to say that the Government would go further by including specific chapters in future trade deals that would clearly outline which products would be unacceptable to the UK from an animal welfare and food production standpoint.
“I will continue to apply pressure to the Government on this issue as, unfortunately, although it is moving in the right direction, it is still reluctant to spell out what exactly we will not accept as part of any trade deals.”