23 Nov 2020
Dr Hudson – MP for Penrith and The Border, and only vet in the House of Commons – joins Dogs Trust’s new parliamentary Puppy Smuggling Taskforce.
Neil Hudson has become a member of Dogs Trust’s new parliamentary Puppy Smuggling Taskforce.
Vet and MP Neil Hudson has joined Dogs Trust in its campaign to stop the illegal import of puppies into the UK.
Dr Hudson – MP for Penrith and The Border, and the only vet in the House of Commons – has joined Dogs Trust’s new parliamentary Puppy Smuggling Taskforce, which is aiming for better legislation to end puppy smuggling.
The charity has been campaigning for the Government to end puppy smuggling for six years, and has exposed the trade in four undercover investigations.
Dr Hudson said: “I am delighted to join the Puppy Smuggling Taskforce, and support Dogs Trust in its efforts to raise awareness of and tackle the abhorrent puppy smuggling trade. I am passionate about animal health and welfare, and am very happy to add my support to this important campaign.
“At a time when demand for dogs in the UK has never been higher, I want to urge my constituents to really do their research before buying a puppy advertised for sale online, as it’s all too easy to be tricked into buying a dog that has been illegally smuggled into the country.
“Our Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee, on which I sit, is actively investigating this important issue.
“Dogs Trust has been campaigning on this issue for many years now, and I’m proud to be able to say I’m part of the Puppy Smuggling Taskforce to help put a stop to puppies and their dams (mothers) needlessly suffering at the hands of criminals.”
Dogs Trust wants the Government to raise the minimum age of puppies that can be imported into the UK to six months to help make them less desirable.
It also wants tougher penalties for smuggling pups to deter sellers, pointing out a small number of prosecutions and longer sentences for cigarette smugglers than for anyone smuggling puppies.
Dogs Trust’s veterinary director Paula Boyden said: “Sadly, we continue to see more and more heartbreaking examples of puppies being illegally imported into the country. There has never been a more urgent need to end the appalling puppy smuggling trade. Enough is enough.
“We are grateful to Dr Hudson for his support in joining the parliamentary Puppy Smuggling Taskforce to stop this cruel trade.”
More information on Dogs Trust’s campaign is available online.