27 Jan 2026
Danny Chambers described the plight of brachy dogs as “possibly the biggest pet animal welfare issue that we deal with” as the Government’s new welfare strategy was examined for the first time in Parliament.
Liberal Democrat MP and vet Danny Chambers calls for action.
A vet and MP has called for tougher measures to prevent suffering for brachycephalic dogs, describing their plight as potentially the “single biggest” current animal welfare problem.
Danny Chambers’ plea came during a Westminster Hall debate on the Government’s new Animal Welfare Strategy, which was published shortly before Christmas.
The Winchester MP expressed disappointment at the document’s lack of reference to extreme conformations, arguing legislative measures could, and should, be taken.
He said: “It is rightly illegal to intentionally cause an animal to suffer, and people get prosecuted for that.
“For some reason, it does not seem to be illegal to breed an animal that you know will definitely suffer – an animal that will almost certainly require surgery just to be able to breathe.
“There is the potential for legislation to apply already, if it were tweaked, because it could be argued that an animal with two parents that were bred to need that type of surgery in the first place is being intentionally caused to suffer.
“I urge the Government to look at this, because it is possibly the biggest pet animal welfare issue that we deal with at the moment.”
Farming minister Dame Angela Eagle said the issue would be addressed through the strategy’s provisions for tackling puppy smuggling, consulting on breeding practice reforms and “moving away from practices that lead to poor welfare”.
But she also insisted the Government wanted to support vets, farmers and others who do “exceptional work to improve the lives of our animals”.
Although the strategy has been widely welcomed, concerns have been raised about its timetable, with officials aiming to achieve its objectives by the end of 2030.
The groups voicing unease include the Progressive Veterinary Association (PVA), who warned the strategy’s aims needed to be matched with “timely legislation, clarity, resources and enforcement”.
It welcomed measures including the proposed ban, which it claimed would “resonate strongly with veterinary and animal welfare science, as well as with the wider public”.
But it warned “much still remains to be done” to justify ministers’ claim the strategy represented the “most ambitious” welfare programme for a generation.