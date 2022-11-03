3 Nov 2022
The BVA and several leading animal welfare organisations are calling for a review of existing legislation, arguing tighter regulations on the use of fireworks are needed.
MP and vet Neil Hudson has called for a “sensible and pragmatic” change to the law on fireworks to provide greater protection to both animals and vulnerable people.
The BVA and several animal charities were among the organisations that attended a parliamentary event, ahead of this weekend’s Guy Fawkes Night celebrations, to seek support for a review of the present legislation.
They want tighter restrictions on where and when fireworks can be used to reduce their impact on people and animals alike.
Dr Hudson, who represents Penrith and the Border, and signed a board endorsing the call for a review, said his own dogs become “terribly frightened” by the noise of fireworks.
Dr Hudson added: “Other animals in rural areas like ours, such as horses and cows, have their flight behaviours kick in, and I have witnessed first-hand as a vet the awful injuries that they can suffer as they flee.
“The distress caused to animals, their owners and the injuries to people – often children – that we see each year is completely unnecessary.
“I have spoken in the House of Commons on this issue, and I really hope we can bring a sensible and pragmatic change to legislation on fireworks.”
The campaign is being backed by welfare organisations including Dogs Trust, Blue Cross, Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, and The Kennel Club, as well as specialist burns charities and military veterans’ groups.
Supporters of a review say they are also concerned by the risk of more firework displays taking place at people’s homes this year where local authorities have cancelled theirs due to financial constraints.
Dogs Trust veterinary director Paula Boyden said: “The unpredictable nature of the loud cracks and bangs of fireworks can be a terrifying ordeal for animals and people, and with fireworks often lasting many nights during the autumn, it can be terribly distressing for weeks on end.
“As charities, we can provide guidance to help people and animals cope with the noise; however, we are asking the Government to play their part in reducing the unnecessary stress that fireworks season brings with it, to review the current legislation and make impactful changes to reduce the suffering for many.”