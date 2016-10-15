15 Oct
An MP and his dog were VIP guests at a veterinary hospital that was celebrating an outstanding award for client care.
An MP and his dog were VIP guests at a veterinary hospital as it celebrated an outstanding award for client care.
Graham Evans, Conservative MP for Weaver Vale in Cheshire, took his cross-border terrier Alfie for a check-up at Willows Veterinary Hospital (first opinion), near Northwich, with clinical director Bruce Waddell.
The six-year-old dog was a slightly reluctant visitor when he arrived, until he was tempted with dog biscuits and liver paste.
The hospital, which was one of the first in the country to participate in the RCVS Practice Standards Scheme, was deemed “good” in team and professional responsibility and inpatient service, and “outstanding” for client service.
Mr Evans said: “It is an important part of my role to come out and visit people in my area who are outstanding in their field and, on this occasion, it was a real pleasure to be able to bring Alfie, my family’s much-loved pet.
“I am sure this outstanding award does not come easy and it will be down to the hard work and dedication of the leadership team and staff who work here. I wish the whole team all my congratulations.”
Mr Waddell said: “It’s the added extras we do, without being asked, that makes our team stand out and we are very proud of the award.”