26 Oct 2020
Cats Protection’s hopes of bringing in mandatory chipping of cats attracts support of more than 50 politicians.
Cats Protection held a virtual drop-in event with politicians to gather support for the campaign.
A campaign to introduce compulsory microchipping of pet cats has received cross-party backing from 50 MPs and peers.
Cats Protection organised a drop-in event with politicians – held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic – to discuss a measure it feels could significantly improve feline welfare in the UK.
Among other activities, it has set up a petition to help push for the change in law.
Cats Protection hails chipping as a safe, permanent and cost-effective method of identification to help ensure lost cats are not mistaken as strays and taken in by rehoming charities. In its CATS report it estimated 2.6 million cats are not chipped.
The Government previously called for evidence on the issue, and is planning to hold a consultation before the end of the year.
Jacqui Cuff, the charity’s head of advocacy and government relations, said: “Microchipping is an essential part of responsible pet ownership and is already compulsory for dogs. Ensuring microchipping is compulsory for cats would give them the same level of protection and improve their welfare.
“We were delighted to have welcomed so many politicians online to discuss this important animal welfare issue and look forward to working together in the future.”