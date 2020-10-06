6 Oct 2020
Animal health firm launches High-Quality Pork – Precision Farming Award to provide grant to pig industry customer.
Submissions have opened for a US$200,000 (£154,000) grant award scheme.
MSD Animal Health’s new High-Quality Pork – Precision Farming Award is aimed at a pig producer who can demonstrate interest in “advancing pig farming and the health and well-being of animals through technological innovations”.
The firm, a division of Merck and Co, said the award builds on its tradition of recognising outstanding achievements in pig farming.
Rika Jolie, global swine lead for MSD Animal Health, said: “As part of our commitment to pig health, we are constantly extending the range of innovative solutions we can provide to our customers.
“MSD Animal Health is proud to introduce the High-Quality Pork – Precision Farming Award, created to support our customers who share our interest in advancing pig farming, and the health and well-being of animals through technological innovations.”
Eligible projects will focus on precision farming in pigs with a demonstrated proof of concept and business model, if available.
Topics of interest include technology innovations focused on herd health management, genetics and reproduction, streamlining of day-to-day activities, traceability and artificial intelligence.
Full details are available online, with 31 October 2020 the deadline for applications.