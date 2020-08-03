3 Aug 2020
“Our vet surgeon research bursaries have a vital role in encouraging vet surgeons to gain new knowledge and continue to develop their research skills” – Michelle Townley of MSD.
Jonathan Hobbs of North Park Veterinary Group, Devon, received a research bursary in 2019. Full details in the panel (below).
MSD Animal Health has doubled the number of vet surgeon research bursaries it is offering this year.
Three new research bursaries are being introduced in the areas of swine, poultry and aquaculture, to add to its existing two bursaries in ruminant and one in companion animal research.
Vets are being invited to apply for one of the six bursaries, each worth up to £4,000, across the species categories.
Michelle Townley, veterinary advisor at MSD Animal Health, said: “Good research forms the foundation of the industry and being awarded a bursary has proved to be a career-changing experience for some participants.
“Our vet surgeon research bursaries, therefore, have a vital role in encouraging vet surgeons to gain new knowledge and continue to develop their research skills.
“We’re now welcoming applications as part of our investment in the veterinary community.”
Each project should be completed within one to two years and the vet proposals will be judged by university academics to ensure independent assessment.
The companion animal, swine and poultry research applications will be assessed by the University of Nottingham Centre for Evidence-based Veterinary Medicine, the ruminant research applications will be assessed by the University of Bristol Veterinary School, and the aquaculture research applications will be assessed by the University of Stirling.
The deadline for the MSD Animal Health Veterinary Surgeon Research Bursaries is 30 November 2020.
For further details, visit the MSD Animal Health Research Bursary website.
A bursary award was given to Jonathan Hobbs of North Park Veterinary Group, Devon, for his research into current practices employed by sheep farmers using anthelmintics in the South West of England.
The second award was made to Simon Archer of the University of Surrey, for his research into lameness and mastitis prevalence in the same UK dairy herds.
The two ruminant research bursaries were awarded to:
The companion animal research bursary went to Amie Wilson for research on current equine vaccination practices and protocols used by vets in the UK.