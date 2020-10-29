29 Oct 2020
Research bursaries being introduced in poultry, pigs and aquaculture to add to existing ones for companion animal and ruminant research.
Three new research bursaries covering poultry, pigs and aquaculture are being introduced by MSD Animal Health.
They will join existing bursaries in ruminant and companion animal research, with the new scheme available to vets across the UK.
Rebecca Geenty, business unit director for integrated livestock at MSD Animal Health UK, said: “Good research forms the foundation of the industry and being awarded a bursary has proved to be a career-changing experience for some participants.
“Our vet surgeon research bursaries, therefore, have a vital role in encouraging vet surgeons to gain new knowledge and continue to develop their research skills.”
Each of the bursaries is for up to £4,000, with any projects to be completed within one to two years, and proposals assessed by university academics to ensure independent judgement.
Ms Geenty added: “Assessors will be looking for applicants who demonstrate the quality and clarity of their research project, including setting realistic goals, the potential value of the project and its originality.”
The deadline for applications to the bursary is 30 November 2020. For more information, visit the research bursary website.