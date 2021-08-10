10 Aug 2021
MSD Animal Health has launched its 2021 vet surgeon research bursaries and is inviting applications.
Three bursaries are available – two in ruminant and one in companion animal research – each worth up to £4,000.
Annabelle Mohring, veterinary advisor at MSD Animal Health, said: “We appreciate the past 18 months have been challenging for many veterinary surgeons and adding new research to this may not be considered a priority. But with the pace of change rapidly increasing, improving business skills and scientific knowledge will become more important than ever for the profession.
“Research forms the foundation of the industry and being awarded a bursary has proved to be a career-changing experience for some participants. We’re now welcoming applications as part of our investment in the veterinary community.”
Each project should be completed within one to two years and the veterinary surgeon proposals will be judged by objective third-party university academics to ensure independent assessment.
The deadline for the MSD Animal Health Veterinary Surgeon Research Bursaries is 30 November 2021.
For further details, visit the MSD Animal Health Research Bursary website.