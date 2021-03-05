5 Mar 2021
Company says Nobivac Respira Bb gives veterinary practices “greater convenience and choice in protecting dogs that socialise”.
A new injectable vaccine offering protection against Bordetella bronchiseptica has been launched by MSD Animal Health.
Nobivac Respira Bb gives veterinary practices, said the company, “greater convenience and choice in protecting dogs that socialise”.
It offers 12 months’ protection when used as a single-dose booster in dogs previously vaccinated with Nobivac KC, with dogs not previously vaccinated against B bronchiseptica requiring two doses administered four weeks apart.
Duration of immunity is 7 months after the primary course and 12 months after a booster of Nobivac Respira Bb, and may be given 12 months after a primary course in cases where the 7-month dose is missed.
Blaise Scott-Morris, product manager at MSD Animal Health, said: “Currently, only an estimated one in three vaccinated dogs in the UK are also covered against Bordetella, so Nobivac Respira Bb offers the chance for practices to restart the conversation about protection with clients.
“A common barrier to canine infectious respiratory disease (CIRD) protection, caused by Bordetella, is the belief that it is only necessary for dogs going into kennels, rather than all social dogs.”
Ms Scott-Morris added: “Most dogs meet others, however, while out walking, during training, or while attending the vets, and CIRD is infectious even at low levels. Indeed, dogs can be asymptomatic, but infectious.
“So, improving protection levels against this disease, which is distressing for both the owner and dog, is important in both reducing the risk of outbreaks and the need for antibiotic treatment.”
Nobivac Respira Bb comes in a multi-dose 10ml vial, and can be stored in and out of the fridge.
The launch has been supported by a range of tools for practices, and more information is available online or from MSD account managers.