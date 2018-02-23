23 Feb
Event with RCVS specialist Sarah Caney will cover intricacies of hyperthyroidism diagnosis and management in cats, followed by live Q&A session.
Vets and veterinary nurses are being invited to take part in a free, interactive CPD webinar on feline hyperthyroidism (FHT) – now the most common endocrine disorder in middle-aged and older cats.
The webinar – hosted by MSD Animal Health – will take place on 27 February, with feline specialist Sarah Caney tackling the complex subject.
The event will cover the intricacies of FHT diagnosis and management, and will be followed by a live Q&A, giving vets and VNs the chance to pose questions and seek expert advice from Dr Caney.
The talk will also cover what to expect from Vidalta, MSD’s sustained-release carbimazole for the management of hyperthyroidism in cats.
Caroline Darouj, project manager at MSD, said: “Although the condition of hyperthyroidism in cats is well known and diagnosis is generally straightforward, 70% of vets in Europe have stated FHT is under-diagnosed due to the fact pet owners don’t recognise the signs.
“We wanted to launch a CPD webinar that would benefit and educate vets and vet nurses with regards to feline hyperthyroidism and the use of Vidalta, in the hope of exploring how we can better encourage pet owners to seek the guidance they need from their local vet.”
CPD certificates will be issued after the event. To register, visit the MSD Veterinary Webinars website.