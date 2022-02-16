16 Feb 2022
Image © IRStone / Adobe Stock.
MSD Animal Health will be hosting a virtual event focused on a one health approach to vector-borne diseases (VBDs).
Registration is now open for the event, which will be held on 2 March and feature speakers from the fields of public health, veterinary medicine and parasitology sharing their perspectives on managing the threats.
According to the World Health Organization, VBDs account for an estimated 17% of the global burden of all infectious diseases.
In addition, more than 60% of known infectious diseases in people can be spread from animals while 75% of new or emerging infectious diseases in people come from animals.
Fernando Riaza Carcamo, vice-president, global marketing at MSD, said: “Many external factors impacting society have contributed to spread of vector-borne diseases, making the one health approach more important now than ever.”
Registrants will also have access to additional free webinars on some of the most prevalent vector-borne diseases.