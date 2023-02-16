16 Feb 2023
The BVA’s Scottish branch president has paid tribute to the “significant” welfare advances during Nicola Sturgeon’s time in government, but warned her successor needs to go further.
Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon is stepping down. Image: Scottish Government / Wikimedia Commons
A senior vet has praised Scotland’s outgoing first minister for what he described as the “significant” progress made on animal welfare issues during her tenure.
But the head of the BVA’s Scottish branch has also warned Nicola Sturgeon’s successor will need to go further once they are in office.
Ms Sturgeon surprised many political analysts yesterday (15 February) by announcing her decision to step down after nearly eight-and-a-half years as First Minister.
She will remain in post until her successor is chosen, though the timetable for a leadership contest has yet to be finalised.
In response, BVA Scottish branch president Romain Pizzi said: “Under Nicola Sturgeon’s leadership, we’ve seen some significant advances in animal health and welfare in Scotland, from improved fireworks regulations, and a commitment to ban the sale and use of glue traps, through to the introduction of compulsory CCTVs in slaughterhouses and the successful rollout of the BVD eradication programme.
“However, there is still much to do, and we look forward to working with the next first minister and their team to build upon these achievements to improve animal health and welfare, most pressingly, the passing of a new Agriculture Act.”
Ms Sturgeon’s resignation came just a few days after Dr Pizzi welcomed the announcement of a new farm payments programme for Scotland.
From this summer, farmers and crofters who rear cattle and sheep will be able to claim a £250 payment for veterinary health and welfare interventions. Similar schemes are also being rolled out in other parts of the UK.
Dr Pizzi said: “The Scottish Government’s new farm payment scheme will support better livestock health and welfare in Scotland, and provide welcome opportunities for vets to further engage with farmers and crofters rearing sheep and cattle.
“BVA would like to see the vet-farmer relationship embedded as the cornerstone in Scotland’s permanent future farming policy, to help deliver improved animal health and welfare, productivity, and sustainability goals.”