12 Mar 2026
The product’s creators said the multi-pack offers “unparalleled convenience”.
SkinBond, a veterinary skin adhesive said to support wound healing and reduce infection rates, is now available as a multi-pack in the UK market.
Animus Surgical has launched SkinBond Multi to complement the standard SkinBond product, which comes in a reusable dropper bottle, comprising three, five, or 10 single-use 0.25ml pipettes.
Both products contain veterinary-grade n-butyl cyanoacrylate, which sets in seconds to form an anti-bacterial protective seal that’s said to be strong, flexible and waterproof.
It is suitable for adhesing the edges of minor skin lacerations and for final closure of surgical incisions in all species.
Vet Nick Butcher, who owns Animus Surgical and founded the Active Vetcare Group, said: “From my own years in both small animal and equine practice, I understand the need for a fuss-free solution for those final touches in surgery and minor wounds.
“SkinBond Multi is designed for precisely this. The single-use pipettes offer unparalleled convenience whilst eliminating cross-contamination risk and reducing waste.”
The company donates 15% of all profits to the Quadstar Foundation educational charity founded by Mr Butcher, which supports students at the University of Bristol vet school and other institutions.
Mr Butcher added: “We’re proud to be able to direct a proportion of our SkinBond profits to help provide funding for six current students at various vet schools across the UK.
“Our first two vet students graduate this year, which is hugely exciting, and our ambition is to help many more on their veterinary career path.”