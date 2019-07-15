The definition of chronic pain has traditionally been based on time (typically between three and six months). However, perhaps, a better definition would be pain that extends beyond the expected period of healing. This indicates chronic pain is pathological in nature and serves no useful biological purpose. Nevertheless, definitions are not always helpful to us as clinicians – for example, OA pain that is chronic in nature, yet appropriate to the disease, especially during “flare-ups”. In this case, it is appropriate to say OA pain is nociceptive (caused by inflamed or damaged tissue activating nociceptors), despite the chronic nature of the condition, and the pain is “appropriate” to the condition. Chronic (pathological) pain, though, is neuropathic (caused by damage to or malfunction of the nervous system).