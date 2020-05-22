PARR assay’s advantage is it can be performed on almost any sample – including pre-stained cytology smears – and, therefore, does not require additional sampling. It is a valid test to confirm or rule out lymphoma when a cytological diagnosis is not possible. However, false negative and, occasionally, false positive results may occur. Therefore, it should not be used as a first line test, but only as a confirmatory one. It is not the preferred test for immunophenotyping purposes. In fact, it may be clonality results are not reflective of a cell’s true immunophenotype. This may be seen in cross-lineage rearrangements of T cell receptors in diffuse large B cell lymphomas or plasma cell neoplasms.