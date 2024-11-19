19 Nov 2024
Solution aims to streamline professional development requirements for veterinary practices through an easily accessible and user-friendly virtual platform.
MWI Animal Health UK has launched Vet Sphere Academy, a new CPD platform aimed at helping veterinary practices and their teams meet training requirements more easily.
The subscription-based service is designed to provide a centralised and efficient solution for veterinary practices to offer both clinical and non-clinical training, keeping staff up to date on industry trends, compliance and other areas.
Emma Hunt, UK country manager for MWI Animal Health, said: “MWI UK is excited to introduce Vet Sphere Academy – a platform combining clinical, business and soft skills training – offering both online and face-to-face training options to veterinary practice teams.”
Ms Hunt added: “This service addresses the regulatory requirements for vets and veterinary nurses to complete mandatory CPD hours, while helping alleviate the all-too-common challenges practice owners face in budgeting and negotiating with multiple training providers.”
MWI said the platform aimed to streamline CPD administration, reduce costs and enhance practice performance and offers a range of courses curated by trusted third-party providers, all verified for content accuracy and engagement.
Training content is categorised by job role and education level, ensuring that each team member can easily access the training most relevant to their position.
To learn more about Vet Sphere Academy, visit the MWI Animal Health UK website.