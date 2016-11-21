PCR-based testing – most often of tissue biopsies or cytology slides where acid-fast bacteria have been identified, or even as a follow-up from early culture in some circumstances – has the potential to rapidly discriminate certain classes of mycobacteria. However, tests available in the UK are for Mycobacterium tuberculosis complex and Mycobacterium avium complex bacteria. The test discriminates between these groups, but not within them – for example, Mycobacterium bovis versus Mycobacterium microti infection cannot be differentiated at present.