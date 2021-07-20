20 Jul 2021
“The presence of mycotoxins has been identified in a small number of samples of the recalled cat food tested to date” – Food Standards Agency.
A family of fungi has been identified as a possible source of an outbreak of pancytopenia that has affected more than 500 cats across the country.
Researchers at the RVC have said as many as 319 cats have now died as a result of the outbreak of pancytopenia.
Previously the surge in cases had been linked to a Lincolnshire pet food factory, prompting the recall of three major brands of cat food thought to be affected.
An RVC spokesman said: “Our investigations are ongoing, and we are still collecting data from practising veterinarians, as well as testing food samples associated with affected and unaffected cats to determine the significance of these findings.
“We have shared our results with the Food Standards Agency (FSA) to assist it with its investigations into this matter.
“To support our ongoing efforts, we are encouraging vets who have seen cats with unexplained severe thrombocytopenia or neutropenia, with or without concurrent anaemia, to complete our survey.”
Mycotoxins are toxic compounds that are naturally produced by certain types of moulds. Moulds that can produce mycotoxins are able to grow on dry foods such as cereals.
Fold Hill Foods, based in Boston, as part of the ongoing investigation has recalled three of its major brands of cat food.
Applaws, AVA and Sainsbury’s own brand dry hypoallergenic cat food products were all affected.
An FSA spokesman said: “The presence of mycotoxins has been identified in a small number of samples of the recalled cat food tested to date.
“Mycotoxins are widely found in some types of feed and food and do not, in themselves, indicate they are the cause of feline pancytopenia.
“The business, FSA and other regulators continue to investigate, including undertaking wider sampling and also broader screening for any possible toxins.”
The spokesman added: “The FSA’s product recall notice details all the affected products that were recalled by the business as a precaution on 17 June.
“We are urging cat owners to check the list of products, stop feeding them to their cats and return them to the store they purchased them from.”