Addressing these specifically, the guide says 2,400 people apply for the 1,200 places, so applicants have a 50% chance of gaining a place first time; conditional offers can range from AAB to A*AA; vet schools assess students on their own individual merit and circumstances; and, although it varies, only a couple of weeks’ work experience, which can be online, is enough for some schools, while only a minority of vets have friends and relatives also working with animals.