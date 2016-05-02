Accurate staging of both the disease and patient is necessary before treatment. In addition to advanced imaging of the nasal cavity, this will ideally involve haematology, biochemistry and urinalysis, FeLV and FIV tests, radiography of the chest and abdominal ultrasound. Alternatively, a full-body CT scan could investigate the extension of the nasal mass, for staging purposes and radiotherapy planning at the same time. The only disadvantage of this is the need for an abdominal ultrasound to collect a guided fine-needle aspiration biopsy, in the event any abnormalities are found on the CT scan.