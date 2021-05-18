18 May 2021
Level five apprenticeship developed through collaboration of VetPartners, XLVets and independent farm practices approved by Government.
Natalie Parker, head vet tech at LLM Farm Vets.
A qualification allowing for a standard skills level for all vet techs employed by UK practices has been launched following a veterinary collaboration.
The level five apprenticeship, which will be offered by at least three colleges as early as the autumn, has been given the nod by a Government apprentice board.
A number of veterinary practices have collaborated on the qualification, including VetPartners, members of XLVets and others from independent ownership.
VetPartners’ Natalie Parker, head vet tech at LLM Farm Vets, said: “Due to the practical nature of the job, the apprenticeship is ideal as it is designed for people who are already employed by a vet practice as a vet tech and it will also help a vet practice thinking of setting up a vet tech service with full training.
“Eighty per cent of the learning is practical within the vet practice and farm-based, with the remaining 20% a blend of online learning and two or three intensive sessions per year, to be provided by the colleges and universities offering the qualification. This minimises the impact of travel to face-to-face training.”
The qualification takes two years to complete and final assessments will be carried out independently by an end-point assessor. Vet observation of apprentices carrying out their tasks will be key to the scheme.
Harper Adams University is finalising its offering with hopes of launching in autumn, and Reaseheath College, Cheshire, and The College of Animal Welfare are also set to follow suit.