28 Jul 2020
Ceva Animal Health, which manufactures a vaccine for enzootic abortion of ewes, wants farmer feedback on a problem costing the UK sheep industry £20 million annually.
A national survey has been launched by Ceva Animal Health to capture farmer experiences about enzootic abortion of ewes (EAE).
EAE, which is caused by Chlamydia abortus, is the most commonly diagnosed cause of abortion in UK sheep and is estimated to cost the country’s sheep industry £20 million per year.
Now, a survey supported by the Natonal Sheep Association has been launched by Ceva, which manufactures Cevac Chlamydia, as part of its “For Flock’s Sake – Vaccinate!” campaign taking place this summer.
The campaign aims to raise awareness with vets and farmers about the role vaccination can play in helping to prevent EAE.
Educational and marketing resources are available as part of the campaign, including a farmer leaflet.
The nationwide survey of farmers being conducted as part of the campaign is seeking to assess the scale and on-farm experiences of the condition, and the role vaccination can play.
Around 42% of all diagnosed abortion cases in 2020 were attributed to EAE, according to the APHA and Scotland’s Rural College, with the APHA also finding 2,819 farms had repeat occurrences over a 10-year period to 2019.
Ceva said one abortion due to EAE can cost a farmer £85 when all costs are taken into account, including veterinary costs and carcase disposal.
Independent sheep veterinary consultant Fiona Lovatt said: “I find it so frustrating that, unless a flock has been well advised from the start and is already vaccinating, the point that we as vets get involved is after the disease has been bought into a flock with replacements and considerable damage has already occurred.
“Once EAE is in a flock, it is incredibly frustrating and expensive to deal with. Any flock that buys in ewe replacements is at risk of EAE and should be using vaccination to protect the flock. Ideally, they will also lamb all replacements separately for their first year.
“EAE is definitely a disease where a sensible vaccination programme makes huge sense, for two very compelling reasons – both financial as well as from the point of view of responsible medicine use.”