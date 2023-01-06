6 Jan 2023
Branch leaders say they can help conservation causes, as well as boosting professionals’ skills, this year.
Brockholes Nature Reserve will host the BSAVA north-west branch’s first CPD event of the new year.
A Lancashire nature reserve is set to provide the backdrop for the first CPD event of 2023 organised by the BSAVA’s north-west branch.
Officials said they are looking to support charities in the region through their choice of venues for development sessions.
The 2023 programme is due to begin on 26 February at the Brockholes Nature Reserve, near Preston, where attendees will enhance their skills in interpreting radiographs of the chest and abdomen.
The site is owned and managed by The Wildlife Trust for Lancashire, Manchester and North Merseyside. A session on emergency surgery is also scheduled to take place at Chester Zoo later this year.
Branch chairperson Ellie Lee, a Manchester-based vet, said: “People are increasingly mindful of where their money goes, and whether it supports the environment and good causes.
“We are excited to utilise some wonderful local venues that have a positive impact this year. Our CPD budgets can now help wildlife and conservation charities, as well as help us develop our skills.”
Dr Lee added: “We hope that attendees will also enjoy the opportunity to spend the day in beautiful surroundings, get some fresh air during breaks and even see some animals.”
Further details of the 2023 programme are available via the BSAVA website.