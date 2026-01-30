30 Jan 2026
Naturewatch Foundation pet rescue grant applications open
Grant can fund vet care, behavioural support, specialist equipment or training.
An animal welfare charity has invited pet rescues to apply for a grant helping to support animals harmed by the low-welfare and illegal pet trade.
The Naturewatch Foundation is offering funding up to £10,000 in the form of its annual Pet Rescue Grant, available to UK-registered charities or community interest companies.
A smaller grant of £1,000 is also available to unregistered charities and community organisations in the UK.
Treatment
Now in its third year, the grant can help fund veterinary treatment, behavioural support, specialist equipment or training, or other essential costs directly linked to the rescue and rehabilitation of dogs, cats or rabbits impacted by the low-welfare pet trade.
Naturewatch Foundation campaign manager Natalie Harney said: “The Pet Rescue Grant is needed now more than ever. We’re hearing from animal rescues that costs are spiralling while animals arrive with increasingly complex welfare issues and often require extensive veterinary care and behavioural support.
“At the same time, animals continue to be exploited for profit, trapping many dogs, cats and rabbits in a cycle of suffering where they’re treated like commodities. This grant is our small way of helping rescues give those animals the care they desperately need.”
Grants
Last year, the Bunnyjackpot Foundation and Hope Rescue received £5,000 each, while Second Chance Spaniel Rescue and Cat Supports South Wales were each awarded the mini grant of £1,000.
For more information on the grant and to register before the 14 February deadline, visit the Naturewatch Foundation’s website.