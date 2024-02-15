15 Feb 2024
A prominent sheep vet has supported NoBACZ Healthcare with work on the new product, which the company says provides rapid protection against infection for both lambs and calves.
A new rapid navel disinfection solution for lambs and calves has been unveiled by NoBACZ Healthcare – a spin-off company from the University of Cambridge.
Bosses claim the NoBACZ Navel product can disinfect and dry the navel in as little as two hours, offering a long-lasting waterproof barrier against infection.
The company also said the product, which is antibiotic-free, can be used on the area around ear tags in lambs and calves.
Chief executive and co-founder Jonathan Powell said the company was “delighted” to launch the product ahead of the spring lambing season.
He said: “The innovative, fast-setting, long-lasting barrier solution will enable farmers to utilise sustainable and cutting-edge technology to help prevent infections caused by bacterial ingress, enhancing the health and welfare of their livestock, and preventing economic losses.”
The company has worked with former Sheep Veterinary Society president Fiona Lovatt on development of the product, which she said is already working on farms.
Dr Lovatt said: “Attention to detail is an essential component in the care of neonatal lambs. To reduce the risks of joint ill, shepherds need to do whatever they can to protect lambs from bacteria infecting either the navel or the ears at the point of tagging.
“This product has been carefully designed to both desiccate the area and to form a barrier to protect these vulnerable sites. I’ve seen it used successfully in a number of flocks now – both in late lambers from last year and early lambers from this.”
