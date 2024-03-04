4 Mar 2024
Survey by Blue Cross, which is marking 30 years of its Pet Loss Support service, found 81% of people felt they could not request time off following the death of their animal.
Michelle Weller was given the details of Pet Loss Support by her vet when she lost her springer spaniel Bailey.
Close to half of the UK’s pet owners feel they have had to suffer in silence after losing a pet, with only slightly more comfortable to reach out for support, according to a Blue Cross survey.
The charity carried out a survey of 2,000 pet owners, which found only 50% were open to discussing the loss of a pet with family or friends and 40% feeling they could raise the issue with an employer.
Most surveyed (81%) felt they could not request time off to grieve, but 67% said they felt employers should offer support following the loss of a pet.
The findings comes as Blue Cross marks 30 years of its Pet Loss Support (PLS) helpline, which helped 20,000 through its free and confidential telephone, email and web chat service in 2023.
Diane James, head of Pet Loss Support at Blue Cross, said: “We’re a nation of pet lover, but we often struggle to talk about our emotions when it involves the loss of a beloved pet – even with family and friends. It can be a distressing, confusing and lonely time.
“No one should have to endure the pain of losing a pet alone and PLS is here to hold people’s hand when they need it most through all types of pet loss.
“We’d urge employers to be considerate of the devastating impact the loss of a pet can have, and to consider have procedures in place to allow time for owners to come to terms with their loss.”
Michelle Weller, who says her world fell apart when her springer spaniel Bailey died after collapsing on a walk, was not aware support was available until a vet referred her to PLS.
She said: “Wherever I went, he was with me for nine years. I was distraught at his loss. People didn’t get it. They would say ‘he’s just a dog and you’ll get another one’, but (following his death) I’d go in a room and, when he wasn’t there, I’d almost have a panic attack. When I went to pick up Bailey’s ashes from the vets, I absolutely broke down.”
“When I phoned the (Pet Loss Support helpline) for the first time, I didn’t speak for the first hour, I just sobbed. The lovely person on the end of the phone just listened. I felt so bad because I couldn’t talk, but she told me to take my time. It was as if someone had given me a massive hug. She took me out of that dark place I was in and just listened. It was a hug in a phone call.”
Further support is available at on the Blue Cross website.