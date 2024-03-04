“When I phoned the (Pet Loss Support helpline) for the first time, I didn’t speak for the first hour, I just sobbed. The lovely person on the end of the phone just listened. I felt so bad because I couldn’t talk, but she told me to take my time. It was as if someone had given me a massive hug. She took me out of that dark place I was in and just listened. It was a hug in a phone call.”