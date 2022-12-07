7 Dec 2022
Amir Saduala’s visit coincided with a festive fund-raiser that Wildlife Vets International hopes will enable help for other veterinary professionals.
Amir Saduala, from Nepal, and VN Lucy Toombs planning an anaesthetic at Montgomery Veterinary Clinic.
A charity has been helping a Nepalese wildlife vet to learn some new skills during a visit to the UK.
Wildlife Vets International (WVI) has been supporting Amir Saduala, who oversees the care of animals in the Chitwan National Park, since tourism revenues were decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, the group has brought him to the UK, with sponsorship from the Metamorphosis Foundation, and is raising funds to help more vets in similar situations.
Dr Saduala spent a week with the Montgomery Veterinary Clinic in Kent, where he learned about gas anaesthesia and extended his x-ray skills.
He also worked with The Big Cat Sanctuary, Chessington World of Adventures and Colchester Zoo, and will share his CPD learning with colleagues on his return to Nepal.
Jess Bodgener, who has worked with Dr Saduala in Nepal for many years and arranged the trip, said it had been “so rewarding”.
Dr Bodgener added: “There really isn’t anywhere in Nepal he could have got this experience, and you can see he’s taking it all in and really enjoying it, too.
“I’m so grateful to everyone who has helped make this happen and I know the newly acquired knowledge will be put to good use.”
The visit has also coincided with WVI’s Big Give Christmas Challenge, which has already exceeded its aim of raising £15,000. It is to be matched by pledges from the Metamorphosis Foundation, The Gibbings Family Charitable Trust and the Reed Foundation.
The money raised will help to provide the veterinary expertise necessary to help deal with the disease threats faced by vulnerable tiger populations.
Donations can be made online.