12 Dec 2022
Vets are being invited to get insights into how they can help clients and colleagues from the main congress address in March.
Samantha Hiew.
Organisers of BSAVA Congress have unveiled their keynote speaker for the 2023 event in Manchester.
Samantha Hiew, founding director of ADHD Girls, will deliver the speech discussing neurodiversity at Manchester Central on Friday 24 March.
She set up the organisation, which helps people with ADHD access employment opportunities and works with businesses to help improve their understanding of the condition, after she was diagnosed herself aged 40.
Dr Hiew said: “No two brains are the same. But what if you were born with a brain that constantly makes you feel like everything you do differentiates you from everyone else?
“My talk introduces neurodiversity in the context of society, casting light on ADHD and autism, and how this impacts the workplace and one’s quality of life, and what we can do to build a compassionate culture, starting with the conversations we have at work.
“I’m really excited to talk at BSAVA Congress and meet other professionals in the veterinary field.”
Congress programme committee chairperson Andy Green said: “We are delighted to have Samantha delivering our keynote this year on such an important topic.
“Neurodiversity is becoming an increasingly important area of focus and understanding across society, and we have a significant population of neurodivergent people working as vets, nurses and in other roles – many of whom may not as yet have a diagnosis.
“We also need to recognise that many pet owners and clients are neurodivergent. Samantha is ideally placed to shine a spotlight on this subject, using her own story and life experience to deliver a greater understanding of what it actually means to be neurodivergent, and how businesses/practices can understand, embrace, and support neurodivergent members of the workforce and community.”
Early bird tickets, with both one-day and three-day passes available, can be booked online.