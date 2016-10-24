This acute presentation, due to sudden change in pituitary tumour size, can alter the paired cavernous sinuses on the floor of the calvarium and lead to cavernous sinus syndrome. In such cases, neurological deficits can include external and internal ophthalmoplegia (due to lesions of CN III, IV and VI), sensory deficits of the face (due to lesions of the ophthalmic and maxillary branches of the CN V) and, more rarely, atrophy of the masticatory muscle (due to the mandibular branch of the CN V). Menace response is usually preserved, but vision can be altered due to the ophthalmoplegia.