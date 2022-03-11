11 Mar 2022
A group of eight neurologists from across Europe have been running a webinar per night all week, with the final one tonight (11 March), and encouraging attendees to donate to UNICEF appeal.
Simon Platt and Laurent Garosi.
A group of eight renowned neurologists moved by events in Ukraine have raised more than £8,500 and counting by staging nightly webinars and encouraging attendees to donate to UNICEF.
Laurent Garosi and Simon Platt have been hosting the webinars nightly on their popular Veterinary Neurology Facebook page since 5 March, with up to 300 people watching live from as far away as Brazil and Taiwan, and an average 6,000 views for each after the event.
Donations were encouraged, and before the penultimate webinar was staged last night (10 March), their efforts had raised £8,500.
Holger Volk, Ines Carrera, Elsa Beltran, Niklas Bergknut, Cris Falzone and Clare Rusbridge all joined Dr Garosi and Prof Platt in taking part in the webinars, with the money going to UNICEF’s efforts to raise funds for children caught up in the Ukraine conflict.
Dr Garosi, winner of this year’s BSAVA Bourgelat award, said: “I asked top European neurologists friends of mine to join me and give one free webinar every evening.
“Donations have also come from many countries in America, Europe, the Middle East and south-east Asia. I donated part of the BSAVA Bourgelat award money I am due to receive at the upcoming congress toward this fund-raising.”
The final webinar is tonight, and full details are available on the Veterinary Neurology Facebook page.