6 Nov
Luis Villalonga Rodriguez has won the European College of Veterinary Neurology’s Boehringer Ingelheim – Best Poster Presentation by a Young Neurologist in Training award.
A vet resident in neurology has won a top award for research findings into cerebellar disease in dogs.
Luis Villalonga Rodriguez, who is based at ChesterGates Veterinary Specialists, Cheshire, received the award for his clinical presentation and MRI findings, and after his poster was presented at the joint European College of Veterinary Neurology/European Society of Veterinary Neurology (ECVN-ESVN) Symposium in Porto.
Mr Rodriguez’ research aims to evaluate the clinical presentation and MRI findings in dogs with cerebellar disease, correlating clinical signs with lesion location.
His poster presented the preliminary results of this research, where clinical data of 102 dogs with cerebellar neurolocalisation and cerebellar lesions that presented to four referral hospitals were reviewed.
Evaluation of this initial evidence found that:
The research meant he won the ECVN’s Boehringer Ingelheim – Best Poster Presentation by a Young Neurologist in Training award.
Mr Rodriguez said: “I am thrilled to win this award. The poster presented at the ECVN-ESVN Symposium is a descriptive study of cerebellar lesions in dogs and represents the preliminary findings of our ongoing research.
“Our initial observations suggest that clinical signs, typically not associated with cerebellar disease, may in fact manifest in patients with cerebellar lesions. We hope to provide further insights into this subject over the coming months, once the full study is completed and published.”