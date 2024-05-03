3 May 2024
The RSPCA is concerned that more cats than ever could be abandoned during the new kitten season and has urged owners to ensure their pets are neutered now.
Image © AnastasiaP /Depositphotos.com
The RSPCA has urged pet owners to ensure their pets are neutered, amid fears that more cats than ever could be abandoned or given up during the current kitten season.
Although the charity routinely sees a peak of cats entering its care between May and September, officials are worried enduring cost-of-living pressures may make that trend worse this year.
The group is now calling for the owners of unneutered cats to make appointments for the procedure and any abandoned cats to be taken to a vet immediately.
More than 7,500 cats were reported as abandoned to the RSPCA last year, while around half of the nearly 144,000 feline cruelty reports logged in the past three years were made during kitten season.
RSPCA cat welfare expert Alice Potter said the organisation was particularly worried about this kitten season because its centres are already full.
She said: “We’d urge owners to please neuter your cats from four months old to prevent them from having unexpected and unwanted litters of kittens.
“We know kittens may look cute, but the reality is that they require a lot of care, time and money, which many people may struggle to provide and sadly means they are often abandoned or given up.”
She added: “We need as many people as possible to join us to build a better world for every kind of animal and this is why we’re urging the public to take some simple steps to help us deal with the influx of cats in need this kitten season.
“We can all do our bit to help create a world where every animal is treated with kindness and respect.”
Suspect cases of cruelty or abandonment can be reported to the charity by telephoning 0300 1234 999.