19 May 2022
Members of the Beechwood Vets team. Back row, left to right, practice manager Kelly Mann, deputy head nurse Kerry Nicholson, head receptionist Andrea Gaunt and, front, clinical director Louise Mallinson with Freddie the Labrador.
Doors are set to open on a £1.4 million veterinary practice in repurposed office premises in Leeds.
Beechwood Veterinary Group is finalising the logistical operation to move some team members from two sites and final pieces of kit into the new site at Temple House, Seacroft, Leeds ahead of its opening on 23 May.
The new premises will have seven consulting rooms, three operating theatres, a dedicated x-ray room, ultrasound, dental theatre with dental x-ray, and separate dog and cat works, with the team able to offer laparoscopy from the new site – plus cardiology clinics, orthopaedics and tumour analysis.
Funding for the expansion has been provided by VetPartners, and the improvements are likely to lead to the recruitment of new vets and VNs. Beechwood’s current main sites in Cross Gates and Chapel Allerton will remain open as branch surgeries for routine health care, with Beechwood also maintaining two current branches in Beeston and Garforth.
The Temple House site was previously office space that has been repurposed for a veterinary practice.
Beechwood Vets clinical director Louise Mallinson said: “We will be able to offer a much better service at the new practice as there is much more space for improved facilities, and it will be much more comfortable for clients and patients.
“Having separate cat and dog facilities creates a much more relaxed and comforting space for patients – especially cats – and having on-site parking will be a huge bonus for our clients.
“As well as providing improved facilities for clients and patients, it will also be great place to work for our veterinary team. It’s an exciting time for us all as we have been closely involved in the planning process to ensure the practice meets everyone’s needs.”