29 Jul 2026
Caninebeat AI algorithm integrated into Boehringer Ingelheim’s Eco Vet+ system to help detect, visualise and grade canine heart murmurs.
Image © veronika7833 / Adobe Stock
Boehringer Ingelheim has launched what it calls an innovative solution to “detect, visualise and grade” heart murmurs in dogs.
Eko Vet+ Caninebeat AI has been deigned to improve health outcomes for dogs with heart disease by enabling veterinarians to identify heart murmurs that might otherwise go unnoticed.
Erich Schött, head of the pet business at Boehringer Ingelheim, said: “Heart murmur detection in dogs can be quite difficult, especially in busy clinics. Because pet owners don’t see clinical signs in the early stage of heart disease, it’s a challenge for veterinarians to explain that the dog suffers from a serious disease.
“With this unique AI solution, we can help detect murmurs earlier in the disease process, so dogs may receive appropriate diagnosis and treatment sooner.”
The solution includes the following components:
Dr Schött added: “Our proprietary Caninebeat AI algorithm integrated into the Eko Vet+TM app will powerfully support veterinarians’ early detection of heart murmurs in dogs and pet owner conversations.”