24 Mar 2021
Cases of deadly disease confirmed in Herefordshire, York and Bridgend in south Wales, taking the total number to 23 in 2021.
Three new cases of cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy (CRGV) – also known as Alabama rot – have been confirmed.
Experts at Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists in Winchester have now confirmed the new cases, in Ledbury, Herefordshire; York; and Bridgend, south Wales, taking the total number of cases so far in 2021 to 23.
Previous cases have been identified across the UK, including areas such as Lancashire, Gloucestershire, Hampshire, Surrey, Derbyshire, Yorkshire, Lancashire, Cornwall, Devon and Staffordshire.
The disease, which originally appeared in the late 1980s, was first detected in the UK in 2012. It affects the kidneys and has a 90% mortality rate.
Anderson Moores has been leading research into the devastating disease since its introduction to the UK, and is collating information on all cases and reports of confirmed cases across the country.
It revealed that, in total, the UK has now seen 274 confirmed cases, including 23 since the turn of the year.
David Walker – American, RCVS and European Board of Veterinary Specialisation specialist in small animal internal medicine – leads the team at Anderson Moores and is the UK’s foremost authority on the disease.
He said: “Unfortunately, we have to confirm another three cases of CRGV, taking the 2021 total to 23 cases.
“The disease seems to appear across many counties at this time of year. January and February are typically our highest case number months and, sadly, this year was no different.”
Listen to next week’s (2 April) Vet Times podcast for an in-depth discussion with David Walker, and all the latest updates and insights on Alabama rot.