22 Aug 2025
The evidence-based recommendations come as a response to growing international concern regarding the overuse and misuse of antimicrobials.
Image: asadykov / Adobe Stock
An international group of clinicians and scientists has released new antimicrobial use guidelines for vets treating bacterial skin infections in dogs.
The team – a multi-disciplinary collaboration between nine veterinary dermatologists and clinical microbiologists – said the guidelines were designed to reduce inappropriate antimicrobial use, promote antimicrobial stewardship and improve canine welfare.
Their recommendations, backed by the International Society for Companion Animal Infectious Diseases (ISCAID), offer guidance for vets diagnosing, investigating and treating canine pyoderma, including when and which class of antimicrobials should be considered.
Skin conditions are said to be prime candidates for supporting antimicrobial stewardship because of easy accessibility for sampling and topical therapy.
The scholars identified canine pyoderma among the most common presentations in small animal vet practice globally, often treated with antimicrobials.
Amid increasing concern over antimicrobial resistance around the world, the group is said to have come to a consensus on its guidelines after conducting a review of current treatment protocols and scientific evidence and applying real-world insights.
The recommendations include making use of cytology and the application of topical treatment, which is said to potentially be sufficient in cases of surface and superficial pyoderma without the need for systemic treatment.
Based on the review of fresh evidence, the group has also updated recommended drug dosages as part of its guidance.
Chair of the ICSAID author group and professor in veterinary dermatology and cutaneous bacteriology at the RVC Anette Loeffler said: “After several years of analysing evidence, updating information and evaluating experience, we are excited and relieved to finally see the guideline documents published and free to use around the world.”
Co-author and RVC senior lecturer in veterinary clinical microbiology Siân-Marie Frosini added: “These guidelines highlight the value of multi-disciplinary teams that incorporate clinical microbiologists alongside other veterinary specialists to provide recommendations that can support best practice in antimicrobial use.”
The guidelines are published in Veterinary Dermatology and can be found online. [https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/vde.13342]