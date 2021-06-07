7 Jun 2021
Potent topical steroid for treatment of pruritic skin disorders in dogs is now first line option for local control of atopy.
A potent topical steroid is now licensed for local control of clinical signs of atopy.
Cortavance, from Virbac, contains the steroid hydrocortisone aceponate (HCA) and is used for the symptomatic treatment of inflammatory and pruritic skin disorders in dogs.
It offers daily application up to 28 days and the ability to include as part of a multimodal treatment plan for prolonged use to control atopy, so, says Virbac, “gives vets the option to formulate the best risk to benefit long-term plan to help the patient and provide owner satisfaction”.
Cortavance is recommended by the International Committee on Allergic Diseases of Animals and can be used to treat dogs on a case-by-case basis, including for long-term management of atopic dermatitis.
HCA targets specific affected topical areas with very little systemic absorption to provide direct and rapid relief from inflammation and pruritus, and is capable of “delivering significant clinical improvement in atopic cases, both lesion and pruritus scores, after just 14 days”.
Cortavance is now available in an ergonomic bottle in 31ml and 76ml sizes.