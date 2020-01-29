29 Jan 2020
Training soon to be available online from newly approved regulator Vetpol.
The VMD has recognised Vetpol as a suitable body to maintain a register for SQPs.
This recognition means Vetpol has demonstrated it can fulfil the requirements of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations.
Vetpol joins the Animal Medicines Training Regulatory Authority and VetSkill as the third body approved to maintain a register of SQPs. Vetpol training is likely to begin this February.
Vetpol will provide companion animal, farm, equine and avian training leading to a Level 4 SQP qualification. Level 4 qualifications are rated higher than A-level (which is a level 3 qualification), and include NVQ level 4, Higher National Certificates and Certificates of Higher Education.
The course writers have aimed to make sure the course contains information that is relevant, practical and necessary, building on a solid base of animal welfare and husbandry.
Up-to-date knowledge about parasite distribution in the UK is included. Regular updates are also built into the schedule to ensure the course reflects current thinking and keeps pace with changes in medicines legislation.
Vetpol founder and director Caroline Johnson said: “There is an increasing number of NFA-VPS medicines available alongside POM-VPS medicines, and a growing need to broaden knowledge of companion animals, which we have reflected in the course content.
“In agriculture, too, it has never been more challenging to deliver the kind of service that farmers and stock-keepers need in the 21st century – we have looked at this both from the farmer and outlet’s point of view, and we have really addressed health and disease with this in mind.”
Future students or employers can register their interest, or request further information, on the Vetpol website or by emailing [email protected]