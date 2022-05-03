3 May 2022
New collection draws on materials from Companion, BSAVA Congress and the BSAVA Manual of Wildlife Casualties, and has been launched to coincide with Hedgehog Awareness Week (1 to 7 May).
BSAVA has released a new collection of resources to help veterinary professionals treat hedgehogs in practice.
The collection’s publication coincides with Hedgehog Awareness Week (1 to 7 May), which aims to highlight the ongoing plight of hedgehogs and what the veterinary profession can do to help.
A variety of materials from Companion, BSAVA Congress and the BSAVA Manual of Wildlife Casualties have been chosen for the collection.
Topics range from hand-rearing and anaesthesia to relevant legal questions, and cover both hedgehogs and general wildlife casualties.
Liz Mullineaux, an RCVS-recognised specialist in wildlife medicine (mammalian), and senior vice-president of the British Veterinary Zoological Society, is the editor of the BSAVA Manual of Wildlife Casualties.
She said: “Hedgehogs are the most common mammalian wildlife casualty seen by veterinary surgeons. Those caring for these animals have very variable knowledge, and look to vets for appropriate help, advice and clinical care. It’s, therefore, really important vets and vet nurses in practice have some good information about hedgehogs to hand.
“As well as knowing about clinical conditions, a broader understanding of wildlife rehabilitation is essential. This collection provides those in practice with an excellent ‘hedgehog resource’.”
The collection can be accessed via the BSAVA Library at £20.00 for BSAVA members or £45.00 for non-members.
For information on how to become a BSAVA member, visit the BSAVA Membership page on its website.