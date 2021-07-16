16 Jul 2021
The Diagnostic Rounds will be an additional benefit for members and provide case-based CPD an evening each month, starting in September.
Image © BSAVA
The BSAVA is to launch a once-a-month series of interactive case-based CPD sessions from September.
The Diagnostic Rounds series will be free as an additional member benefit and build on the demand for the association’s new Postgraduate Certificate in Small Animal Diagnostic Imaging.
Each session will be live-streamed and interactive, with 90 minutes of interpretation of diagnostic images and test results provided. The series is aimed at vets at any stage to help them develop their interpretation skills.
The Diagnostic Rounds will be delivered by specialist diagnostic imagers, medics, cardiologists and clinical pathologists. While a strong focus will be put on diagnostic imaging, members can also expect additional sessions on ECG interpretation, endoscopy and clinical pathology.
Speakers will include Mike Martin on “Imaging cardiology cases”, Ed Hall on “Interpreting endoscopic findings of the GI tract” and Helen Wilson on “Imaging respiratory emergencies”.
Lucie Goodwin, head of education for the BSAVA, said: “We are really excited to be launching Diagnostic Rounds, and have a great line-up of speakers and topics for the next 12 months.
“Our members have told us that they want more diagnostic imaging and case-based CPD, and we are delighted to be able to deliver this in a fun, interactive and accessible way.
“As interpretation skills are relevant to daily veterinary practice, Diagnostic Rounds will be relevant to all small animal vets with something for everyone, regardless of career stage.”
More information on member benefits is available on the BSAVA website.