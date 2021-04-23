23 Apr 2021
Sheldon Middleton has taken over from Ian Ramsey as president of the association, and wants to use the successes of first virtual event to shape his year.
Sheldon Middleton was handed the BSAVA presidency at a virtual annual meeting on 22 April.
The new president of the BSAVA hopes to use the success of last month’s BSAVA Virtual Congress to help shape his year in office.
Sheldon Middleton, who has taken over the chains of office from Ian Ramsey, is managing director of RVC Veterinary Practices and principal at Acorn House Veterinary Hospital in Bedford.
A Cambridge graduate, he has been in practice for 14 years, has an interest in ophthalmology and has been on the BSAVA board for the past five years.
Normally a part of congress, the presidential handover took place at a separate virtual annual meeting on 22 April.
Dr Middleton said one of his key focus areas will be to shape 2022’s congress into the ultimate veterinary get-together, as the country releases from the pandemic.
He said: “We intend to build on this for BSAVA Congress 2022, by deploying a cleverly blended format to retain the high degree of accessibility and flexibility that delegates have so enjoyed this year. We will be releasing further details on BSAVA Congress 2022 in the early summer.”
Dr Middleton added he would also be focusing on supporting the small animal veterinary community post-pandemic.
He said: “The profession has shown incredible resilience and dynamism in responding to the changing demands of our patients. But we need to be careful that this is not at the expense of our own well-being.
“The BSAVA’s community support, practical education and science resources, and leadership are all there to support the profession as it pivots to a new way of working.”
Prof Ramsey wished Dr Middleton every success for his presidential year. He said: “With our plans for BSAVA Congress 2022 already significantly under way and our commitment to returning to a face-to-face event in Manchester in March, Sheldon has an exciting year ahead.”