18 Sept 2020
James Russell takes over chain and states: “We must work together, and draw on our strength in unity to deliver strong animal health and welfare care, through a strong and healthy profession.”
BVA president James Russell.
Farm vet James Russell has started his year as BVA president and pledged “keeping vets healthy” would be the key theme.
Mr Russell (pictured), a farm vet and director at a large veterinary practice in Ashbourne, Derbyshire, said he was “humbled and thrilled” to be becoming president at such a crucial time for the profession.
While serving as junior vice-president, he has been involved in helping to launch a comprehensive new bTB policy position and heavily involved with Vetlife, joining its board in January.
He plans to champion the BVA’s Good Workplace activity, which aims to support the push for a more positive and inclusive working experience for all members of the veterinary team.
He said: “Reducing the leaks in the bucket of our profession and helping others to find fulfilment in their work are massively important to me, especially as we recognise the new and amplified mental health challenges facing the profession as we adapt to new ways of working.
“It is this that has reinforced my desire to make ‘keeping vets healthy’ the theme that I hope to apply to all my thinking and work this year.”
He added: “This theme is relevant to how we respond and adapt to the changes that may be faced after the end of the Brexit transition period, and to the need to support students working now to finish their studies and join our profession in the most unusual of circumstances.
“In all this and more, we must work together, and draw on our strength in unity to deliver strong animal health and welfare care, through a strong and healthy profession.”
Outgoing president Daniella Dos Santos said: “There isn’t a book on how to lead during a pandemic, let alone doing it during an election year, a transition period, or when the regulation of your profession is being re-evaluated.
“This year has been unpredictable and unlike any other, but at every step of the way I have been absolutely honoured to serve you as BVA’s president and could not be prouder to be part of our incredible profession.”
The handover was conducted virtually due to the continuing social distancing restrictions.
Three awards were also made by the BVA for outstanding contributions to veterinary science, the profession and the BVA: