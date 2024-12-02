2 Dec 2024
A well-known vet is working with UK Pet Food on the new Love Them Madly, Feed Them Wisely project.
UK Pet Food’s “Love Them Madly, Feed Them Wisely” campaign characters.
A new campaign has been launched that industry leaders hope will help to make nutritional advice more accessible to pet owners.
UK Pet Food bosses say they want to simplify the issue of how to best feed pets through the Love Them Madly, Feed Them Wisely initiative.
Deputy chief executive Nicole Paley said: “Pets are family, and one of the best ways to show our love is by providing them with the right care and nutrition.
“Getting their diet right from the start helps set them up for long, healthy lives.”
The initiative follows recent concerns about both rising levels of pet obesity and a growing number of owners not seeking veterinary advice on the subject.
The new campaign’s launch highlighted research conducted earlier this year, which found that 62% of participants either didn’t read or fully understand feeding guidelines.
The survey also indicated that 70% didn’t understand the term by-products, with more than a fifth (22%) regarding its usage as “off-putting”.
Ms Paley said: “Our new campaign seeks to close these knowledge gaps by providing clear, accessible information that builds confidence in pet food choices.”
The campaign offers resources including a series of short videos featuring vet Cat Henstridge, fact sheets on topics such as by-products and additives, plus training materials for both veterinary and pet food industry professionals.
More details about the campaign can be found online.