30 Nov 2022
Developers say the device can tell, to 98% accuracy, whether a mass found in a dog is benign in minutes.
A new scanning tool, whose makers claim it can tell within minutes if a lump found in a dog may be harmful has been launched into the UK market.
The HT Vista device was unveiled to delegates at the London Vet Show following trials, but is already being used in several other countries around the world.
The system has been developed by the Israeli-based firm HTVet, which said it can give owners quick answers and help vets see more potential cancer cases.
Chief executive Shani Toledano said: “We know today only 50% of masses are being tested. We miss cancer at the end of the day, so from the clinician point of view, it’s a very good medicine.”
The device, which can only currently be used on dogs, uses a non-invasive heat diffusion imaging system to examine both dermal and sub-dermal masses.
Clinical educator Tal Dembinsky said they found the system was relatable for clients and more reassuring both for them and their pets.
He said: “We never saw a dog backing away because they are scanning and the owners are very happy to see it’s non-invasive.”
Once the patient’s details are entered into the device, it takes around 50 seconds to scan the area of concern before the images are sent to its digital labs, with results returned within a few minutes.
The assessment is based on a numerical scale, with a reading of between 1 and 4 indicating further investigations are needed, and one of between 5 and 10 showing the mass is benign.
The device can be used as a first-stage assessment before invasive techniques are applied, and HTVet claimed it can tell whether a mass is benign with up to 98% accuracy.
A single scan is also estimated to be roughly half the cost of a traditional test, at around £60 to the client; the company said many practices would be able to cover the cost of purchasing the system – around £2,000 – in only two months, while high-volume practices can pay a monthly subscription.
The system is already being used in the US, Australia, the Netherlands and Israel, and a similar model for cats is being developed.
The UK launch follows what HTVet describes as “very positive” trials here and amid continuing discussions with veterinary businesses.
Ms Toledano said the UK remains a key international market, despite its current economic problems.
She said: “It’s a very attractive market because of the high quality of medicine here. People here are really investing a lot in their pets and this is amazing. They’re willing to get a good medicine and pay for that.”
More information is available at www.ht-vet.com