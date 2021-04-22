22 Apr 2021
The number of confirmed cases of cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy in 2021 rises to 26.
“One day it didn’t look as if anything was wrong, the next day half his paw was missing,” Max’s owner Vanessa Cunliffe.
Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists has confirmed three new cases of cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy (CRGV), also known as Alabama rot.
It means 26 cases of the killer disease have been confirmed this year, with the latest victim a young cockapoo called Max that went from healthy dog to being terminally ill on life support in 48 hours.
In total, the UK has had 277 confirmed cases of Alabama rot since the disease was detected in this country in 2012.
Max’s owner, Vanessa Cunliffe from Manchester, described how he first began limping and licking his paw before his condition deteriorated rapidly overnight.
She said: “It was a real shock. One day it didn’t look as if anything was wrong, the next day half his paw was missing.
“Next, Max started being sick, then he got diarrhoea and there was blood in both, so we took him to our local vets.
“They thought it could be an intestinal infection caused by something toxic that he may have eaten, so they started Max on a course of antibiotics.”
Mrs Cunliffe added: “The trouble was he wasn’t eating, and it was a struggle to get the antibiotics down him and for him to keep them down as he was still vomiting.
“Max then started having seizures, and was getting worse and worse. We took him to an animal hospital in Bolton and they told us his kidneys were now failing him.
“Soon afterwards he was put on to life support, with the vets saying there was little chance of him getting better. It was all such a shock.”
David Walker – an American, RCVS and European specialist in small animal internal medicine – leads the team at Anderson Moores and is the UK’s foremost authority on the disease.
He said: “While there have been a number of cases since the start of the year, we’re advising dog owners across the country to remain calm, but vigilant, and seek advice from their local vets if their dog develops unexplained skin lesions.
“If a dog becomes affected by CRGV, the best chance of recovery probably lies with early and intensive veterinary care, which may be best provided at a specialist facility.
“Treatment primarily revolves around intensive management of the acute kidney injury and is sadly only successful in around 10% of cases.”
Dr Walker will be hosting a Facebook Live event via the Linnaeus page this evening (22 April, 7:30pm) – and for the latest updates on Alabama rot, Dr Walker has also spoken to the Vet Times Podcast.