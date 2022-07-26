26 Jul 2022
The BCVA and Cattle Hoof Care Standards Board expect to start delivering new courses later this year.
Image © soupstock / Adobe Stock
Plans for a new training programme that aims to reduce lameness in the UK’s cattle herd have been unveiled.
The joint initiative by the BCVA and the Cattle Hoof Care Standards Board (CHCSB) is set to be launched this autumn, with one and three-day courses expected to be offered in the coming months.
The two organisations have developed a Lantra-approved scheme they hope will help vets, farmers and hoof trimmers to tackle the problem.
A one-day Basic Foot First Aid course and a three-day Intermediate Hoof Trimming programme will be offered.
BCVA president Elizabeth Berry said: “Lameness is the top welfare concern in the dairy industry, yet one that can be a challenge to tackle, which is why the BCVA board has been keen to work with CHCSB on this project.
“Despite its importance, there are still improvements that can be made on almost every farm, whether it be detecting cows earlier in the course of lameness or revisiting treatment techniques and protocols.”
The courses are due to be formally launched at the CHCSB’s conference at Hartpury College, Gloucester on September 30.
Training for instructors is expected to be provided this autumn, with the first courses expected to be delivered before the end of the year.
The courses will be jointly led by a BCVA-accredited foot health trainer and a CHCSB-accredited instructor.
CHCSB chairperson Tim Carter said there should be at least one person on every farm who can recognise and treat the signs of lameness.
Mr Carter said: “Our approach to trimming and treatment has changed in the past 20 years, so it’s important that we ensure everyone treating a lame cow is using the latest evidence-based approach, so these courses provide a great opportunity to not only learn new skills, but also refresh existing ones.
“Our view is anybody who is dealing with cattle should attend one of these courses – whether that be the farmer, herdsperson or contract rearer.“
Course certificates will be awarded by Lantra, which is a recognised awarding body with Ofqual, SQA and Qualification Wales.
Mr Carter added: “This ensures a thorough training standard, which is crucial if we are going to make progress with lameness.”
BCVA members will be given priority notice and booking for the instructor training.