26 Jan
Will McFadzean takes over from Nele Van den Steen at Linnaeus-owned centre, and says he is keen to build on the good work of his predecessor.
A south-west veterinary referral centre has appointed a new clinical director, who wants to build on the good work of his predecessor.
Will McFadzean takes over from Nele Van den Steen at Linnaeus-owned Cave Veterinary Specialists, near Wellington, seven years after he first stepped through its doors.
Dr McFadzean, a European and RCVS specialist in veterinary anaesthesia and analgesia, will continue to hold the role of head of specialist services while Miss Van Den Steen will continue her passion for the profession as an internal medicine specialist.
Dr McFadzean said: “The opportunity to become clinical director was one not to be missed. I’d wanted to do it for some time, but wanted to stay at Cave, so all the pieces fitted the puzzle.
“Cave’s a fantastic place to work with a young, dynamic team providing new thinking and new techniques.
“It’s a very close team which is something I’d like to focus on, enabling the hospital to progress even further to the benefit of patients and clients.”
Dr McFadzean added: “Nele has done a fantastic job making Cave one of the leading veterinary referral hospitals, not just in the south-west, but the whole of the UK and even further afield.
“Cave is now firmly established as providing pioneering treatment techniques, offering the utmost care to patients and clients and a supportive environment for all team members. I will do my very best to expand on this.”
Cave launched a dentistry and oral surgery service last year.